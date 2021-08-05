  • Rory McIlroy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy's approach sets up 6-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.