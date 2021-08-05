-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's approach sets up 6-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 60th at 2 over; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
