Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Streb's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Streb's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 1 over for the round.
