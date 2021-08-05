-
-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
Robert MacIntyre hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put MacIntyre at 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, MacIntyre had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
-
-