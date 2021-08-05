In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Jim Herman and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, and Ian Poulter are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Mickelson's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Mickelson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mickelson at even-par for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Mickelson's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mickelson's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.