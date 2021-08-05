-
Paul Casey putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 second, Paul Casey's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Casey hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Casey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
