-
-
Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Patrick Reed's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Reed hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
-
-