Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Cantlay's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
