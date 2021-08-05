Min Woo Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.