-
-
Max Homa shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Max Homa nearly aces No. 8 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Max Homa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Homa hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
Homa tee shot went 212 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Homa had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 under for the round.
-
-