Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Jim Herman and Carlos Ortiz; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Matthew Wolff had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.

Wolff missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wolff's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.