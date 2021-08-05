In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Jones's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Jones had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.