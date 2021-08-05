-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Jim Herman and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, and Ian Poulter are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a 267 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
