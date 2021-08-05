-
Martin Laird shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Laird's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Laird had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Laird's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Laird had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 under for the round.
