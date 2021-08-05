-
Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman nails a 17-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Ian Poulter; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Leishman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 4 under for the round.
