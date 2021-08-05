Lucas Herbert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Herbert finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Lucas Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Herbert chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Herbert hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Herbert had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herbert's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.