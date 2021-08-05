-
Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover nails a 16-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lucas Glover makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 55th at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Glover chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
