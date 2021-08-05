-
-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen's approach sets up 3-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Oosthuizen had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Oosthuizen's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
-
-