-
-
Lee Westwood putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lee Westwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Lee Westwood's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Westwood had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
-
-