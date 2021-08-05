-
-
Kevin Na shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Na's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Na's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
-
-