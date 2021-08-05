-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks a 48-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kevin Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.
Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Kisner chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
