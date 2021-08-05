-
-
K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a birdie putt on No. 10 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, K.H. Lee's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
-
-