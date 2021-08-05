-
Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas sinks a 29-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Thomas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thomas's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
