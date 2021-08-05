  • Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
