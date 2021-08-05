-
Justin Rose shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Rose nails a 22-foot birdie on No. 17 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Rose makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rose hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rose hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Rose's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 139 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Rose had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.
