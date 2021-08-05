-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Spieth got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 4 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
