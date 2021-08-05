-
Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann nails a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Niemann got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Niemann's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
