Jim Herman shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman's crafty chip-in for birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Harris English; Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matthew Wolff, Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Herman's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Herman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.
