Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Kokrak chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
