Strong putting brings Ian Poulter a 6-under 64 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter birdies No. 8 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Ian Poulter hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
Poulter hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.
Poulter missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Poulter to 6 under for the round.
