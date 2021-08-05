  • Strong putting brings Ian Poulter a 6-under 64 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter birdies No. 8 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.