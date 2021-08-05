-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 7 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 190 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
