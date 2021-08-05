In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, English's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, English had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 7 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 6 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, English's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, English had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 8 under for the round.