Garrick Higgo putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Higgo finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Garrick Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garrick Higgo to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Higgo hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
