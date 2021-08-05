-
Dustin Johnson rebounds from poor front in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson birdies No. 4 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Dustin Johnson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
