Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under with Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Marc Leishman are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 77-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Berger had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
