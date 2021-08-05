-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks 31-foot par putt on No. 9 at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners makes a 31-foot par putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Marc Leishman are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 9th at 4 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Conners hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Conners at 2 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
