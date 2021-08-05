-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa drills a 17-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Morikawa's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
