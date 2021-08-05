-
Strong putting brings Carlos Ortiz a 6-under 64 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Ortiz finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Jim Herman and Matthew Wolff; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Carlos Ortiz had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ortiz's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Ortiz had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Ortiz's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 6 under for the round.
