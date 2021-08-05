-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith drills 8-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Smith's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 under for the round.
-
-