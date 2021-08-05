-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Champ got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Champ's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Champ's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Champ hit his 151 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
