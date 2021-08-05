-
-
Cam Davis putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Cam Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.
-
-