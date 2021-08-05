-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, and Harris English; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, DeChambeau's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, DeChambeau's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, DeChambeau had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
