Brooks Koepka finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka tee shot sets up birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Koepka's tee shot went 201 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Koepka's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
