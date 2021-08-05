-
Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
