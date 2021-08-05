-
-
Brad Kennedy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 05, 2021
-
Highlights
Brad Kennedy makes eagle on No. 16 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brad Kennedy makes a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brad Kennedy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Kennedy's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kennedy hit his 81 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Kennedy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kennedy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kennedy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kennedy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kennedy hit an approach shot from 238 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 3 under for the round.
-
-