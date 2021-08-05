-
Billy Horschel putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Billy Horschel's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Horschel had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
