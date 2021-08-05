Adam Scott hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 64th at 4 over; Jim Herman and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, and Ian Poulter are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Scott missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Scott's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Scott had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Scott chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Scott's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scott chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Scott at 5 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.