Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Will Zalatoris, and Sam Burns are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Ancer missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Ancer's 194 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
