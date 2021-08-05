-
Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 05, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai drains a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Aaron Rai makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 8 under; Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rai hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Rai's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.
