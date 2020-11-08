-
-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 9 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson's tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.