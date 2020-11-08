-
Will Gordon shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Gordon’s putt on the 9th hole in the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Will Gordon makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Will Gordon hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Gordon's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gordon got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Gordon's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gordon hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
