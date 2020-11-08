  • Will Gordon shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Will Gordon makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Gordon’s putt on the 9th hole in the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Will Gordon makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-3 9th hole.