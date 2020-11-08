In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Will Gordon hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gordon's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gordon got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Gordon's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gordon hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.