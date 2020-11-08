Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 114 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hovland had a great 318-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hovland hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.